Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

