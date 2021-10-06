Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,514 shares of company stock worth $6,577,803. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

