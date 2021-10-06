John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72.

On Monday, August 2nd, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $301.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.