Richard A. Montoni Sells 6,234 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMS opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

