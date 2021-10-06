Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

