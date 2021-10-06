Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after buying an additional 300,832 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

