BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HGV stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

