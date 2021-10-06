BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,828 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLCA stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a P/E ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

