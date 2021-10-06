BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,032 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coty were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Coty by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 1,472,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COTY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.