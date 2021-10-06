BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,839 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $917.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

