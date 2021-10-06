BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,849 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

