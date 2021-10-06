BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

