BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $810.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

