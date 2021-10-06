Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 271.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 158,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

