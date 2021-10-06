Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

