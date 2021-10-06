Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 707.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

