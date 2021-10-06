Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,675 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.43% of CEL-SCI worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CEL-SCI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

