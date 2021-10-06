Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,713 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,788,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

