Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €119.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.94 ($122.29).

FRA:ZAL opened at €78.42 ($92.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.05. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

