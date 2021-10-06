Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.13. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.