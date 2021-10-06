Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $340.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

