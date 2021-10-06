Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.37 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $886,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

