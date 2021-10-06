Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.00. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

Generac stock opened at $403.00 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $198.85 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 105.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

