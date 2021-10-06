Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,083.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,793 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

