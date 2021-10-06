Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

