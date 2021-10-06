e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

