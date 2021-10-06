Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.