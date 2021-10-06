SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 83.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

