Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPAC. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.63 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 117,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.