MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $602.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.64. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

