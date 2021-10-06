Andrew Slutsky Sells 35,018 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

