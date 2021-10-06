Financial Comparison: Opthea (OPT) versus Its Competitors

Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Opthea to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Opthea alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Opthea and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80 Opthea Competitors 1250 4753 10287 188 2.57

Opthea currently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 324.78%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 45.48%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Opthea Competitors -21,972.92% -130.52% -31.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 -$45.35 million -7.00 Opthea Competitors $591.30 million $25.73 million 28.21

Opthea’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Opthea. Opthea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.