Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Down 9.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). 90,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 61,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.06.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

