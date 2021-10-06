-$0.32 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGTA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

