Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

