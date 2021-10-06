Istar Inc. Buys 13,848 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

