Analyzing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51% Park Hotels & Resorts -114.31% -16.74% -7.58%

89.9% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bally’s and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 6.16 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -572.33 Park Hotels & Resorts $852.00 million 5.37 -$1.44 billion ($1.65) -11.72

Bally’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Park Hotels & Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

