CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 11th

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 11th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHWAU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. CHW Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.20.

