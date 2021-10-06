Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Trading Up 2.4%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

