urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.