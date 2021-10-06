$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

