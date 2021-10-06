Vimeo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 9,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 837 call options.

VMEO stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

