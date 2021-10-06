Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

