Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 749.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 452,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
