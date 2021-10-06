Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 749.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 452,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

