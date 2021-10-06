Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

