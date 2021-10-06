Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $383.14 million, a P/E ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

