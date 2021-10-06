Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CKPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 11,080.58%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

