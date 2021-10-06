Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

CANG stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Cango Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

