Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,316 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVDL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVDL opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

