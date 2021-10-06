Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 271.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

FENG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

